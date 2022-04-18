HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall University’s LGBTQ+ Office and the Department of Housing and Residence Life hosted a “Second-Chance Prom” on Saturday at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall.

The prom, titled “An Enchanted Evening,” was intended for LGBTQ+ students who felt they could not attend their high school prom or students who missed their prom due to COVID-19. The event offered music, dancing, refreshments and photo opportunities.

(Photo courtesy of Melanie Whitt, Marshall University Relations Specialist)

Michaela Arthur, an area coordinator with Housing and Residence Life, said she hopes the event made a real impact on students.



“We wanted to give students a safe place to have an experience they may not have had before or to give students who maybe did have the experience, but couldn’t show up truly as they are, the prom they desired,” said Arthur. “We both had the idea that we wanted students to be able to wear whatever they want or come with whoever they want. There’s no expectation; they can dress to the nines or come in jeans, whatever they are comfortable in.”



To learn more about Marshall’s LGBTQ+ Office, visit their webpage.