ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – A Martin Luther King Jr memorial march in Ashland that was organized by the Boyd and Greenup counties’ NAACP was held Monday.

Participants started at the Ashland Transportation Center and ended the march at the First Presbyterian Church. A celebration event took place right before at the Ashland Transportation Center.

During the event, the Kentucky State Police presented a memorial wreath for Dr. King, there was a presentation of colors by the Ashland Blazer High School ROTC, and Ashland’s City Mayor Matt Perkins came out and spoke at the event.

Many of the speakers at the event spoke about the change Dr. King pushed for and the legacy he left behind as well.

“Martin Luther King Jr ignited a revolution that’s still going today. And as we’ve seen from some of the issues of the last few years, it’s important to continue to work toward his dream,” explained Matt Brown, an attendee of the event.

Another attendee, Herbert Smith, explained Dr. King “just wanted us to come together in one unit.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Just thinking about his dream in regards to diversity and inclusion and about us holding hands, walking together, working together, I think as we continue to progress in life, it’s very important that we connect,” Smith said.

Others say they hope Dr. King’s message isn’t something people think about just today, but every day.