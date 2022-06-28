HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Maryland man was sentenced today to nine years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possessing a firearm to use for drug trafficking.

According to court documents, the Huntington Violent Crimes and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department searched a house on Washington Avenue in Huntington in April of 2021.

Court documents say police found a handgun, heroin, fentanyl, $1,620 in cash, digital scales, and a cutting agent while searching the home.

The Department of Justice says 37-year-old Edward “Caine” Sample was inside the home and admitted to having the firearm to protect his drugs and money.

He also admitted to using the weapon two days earlier to shoot at a house in Cross Lanes to collect a $50 drug debt, according to the DOJ.

Court documents also say Sample had a previous conviction for aiding and abetting an armed robbery. Owning a firearm violated the terms of his supervised release.