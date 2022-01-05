Maryland woman arrested for alleged DUI in Kanawha County after pursuit

April Boone was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and fleeing while driving under the influence after a pursuit in Kanawha County.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Maryland woman is facing charges after a vehicle pursuit in Kanawha County.

According to a criminal complaint from the Kanawha County magistrate court, Metro Communications dispatched a “Be On the Lookout” on Jam 4. 2022 for a silver SUV with the Maryland registration 2DY5413. Dispatchers said the SUV fled from a traffic stop initiated by the Charleston Police Department near the 1400 block of McCorkle Avenue.

Court records say an officer with the South Charleston Police Department spotted the vehicle traveling west on I-64 and initiated a traffic stop between the Oakwood and Montrose exits of I-64, however, the vehicle did not stop. Authorities said the vehicle fled westbound leading officers and Kanawha County deputies on a pursuit.

The criminal complaint states during the pursuit, the vehicle allegedly ran two vehicles off the road that were attempting to merge onto the interstate near Institute. Authorities said the vehicle also “had problems staying in one lane and drifted between the slow and fast lane.” Court documents say the vehicle was stopped just west of the Cross Lanes exit after running over stop sticks.

According to the complaint, the driver, identified as April Boone, 48, of Halethorpe, Maryland, allegedly refused to get out of the vehicle, and authorities had to cut her seatbelt and remove her from the vehicle.

The complaint says authorities who made contact with Boone said “she had glassy eyes and dilated pupils.” Authorities say she allegedly claimed that she was “paranoid about ‘past trauma'” which is why she said she fled the first traffic stop. They also said that she “rambled” about topics unrelated to the stop and that “her behavior was bizarre and she struggled to stay focused.”

Authorities said they asked Boone if she had ingested any drugs and she allegedly admitted to smoking “medical marijuana” approximately four hours prior to the incident. The complaint states authorities then asked her to perform field sobriety tests which they said showed alleged impairment.

Boone faces charges of fleeing with reckless indifference and fleeing while DUI.