MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mason County Board of Education voted on Tuesday to make face coverings optional in the county’s schools.

Students and staff no longer are required to wear masks in school facilities or on buses starting Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Anyone who still wishes to wear a mask can do so.

Students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 will be expected to isolate for five days and may return to school on Day 6 if they are fever-free without medication for 24 hours and are experiencing improving symptoms. Masks are then recommended for days 6-10.

The school board says that schools will notify families who have been exposed so they can be on the lookout for symptoms.