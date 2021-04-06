Mason Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigates hit-and-run involving three tractor-trailers

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reported a collision of two tractor-trailer trucks on the four-lane near Cornstalk Road in Mason County just past midnight on Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Department says that the collision itself was not serious, but one of the drivers was struck by a third tractor-trailer while he was standing on the side of the road.

This is being treated as a hit and run as the third truck did not stop.

The injured driver was transported via life-flight to a medical facility, and he was reported to be alive and stable at the time of his transport.

The investigation is ongoing.