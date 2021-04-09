Mason County choir gets creative with drive-thru style Dinner Theater

MASON, WV (WOWK) – After the show was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wahama High School show choir is getting creative with their annual Dinner Theater performance. For 2021, the event is going to go on drive-thru style.

“Last year, we were just days away from opening night when the nationwide shut down came into effect due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Reynolds said. “Our students were devastated. We were left scratching our heads on how to perform.”

Choir Director Rachel Reynolds says the choir had planned a live Christmas performance, but the county went red in December and the school district was shut down during the Christmas season. So for this year’s annual spring performance, they came up with a new plan.

Reynolds says the choir has pre-recorded a video version of the show for DVD and jump drives and will be handing out its traditional spaghetti dinners to-go style for people to take home and watch the show from the comfort and safety of their own homes. She says the production is completely filmed and produced by the students.

“We are still under strict guidelines on public performances, with that being said,the idea of a takeout dinner and show was born. We think that this is a great way for our students to get back on the stage and feel some sense of normalcy during this challenging time.” Choir Director Rachel Reynolds

According to the choir director, the to-go dinners will include spaghetti, a dinner roll, cookies and a drink, priced $5 for a child and $7 for an adult. Pick-up times for the meals are scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10. While the DVD or jump drive is free, the choir says a $10 donation per disk is appreciated.

People picking up a dinner can drive to the school’s upper parking lot, follow the cones and stop outside the glass gymnasium doors.

While the school has been taking pre-orders on the meals, dinners will also be available at the door. The choir will have order forms that can be filled out in the car. All orders will be brought out so that no one has to leave their car. The choir does ask anyone picking up a dinner to wear a mask while interacting with the students.