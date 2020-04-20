11-year-old girl crafts homemade masks for essential workers

LEON, WV (WOWK) – One Mason County girl has a lot to be proud of. She’s “Young Miss 4-H”, a singer and now working on a project that’s helping keep essential workers safe.

Miss Riley is 11 years old and has many passions, one being a goat breeder and another to help people in need.

That’s why she learned to sew and is now making face masks and giving them away for free.

“My papa, Eric, my daddy and my Uncle Kevin are all essential workers and I kept thinking, ‘I want to keep them safe,’ and then I kept thinking, ‘well I wanted to keep everyone safe,'” said Riley.

And she’s doing just that by providing the community with more than 600 masks, which come in many different patterns, are reversible in style and are Coronavirus-proof.

Riley’s secret is using furnace filters that catch airborne bacteria and viruses.

Her mom, Erica Higginbotham, said Riley is being flooded with thank you cards, appreciative texts and phone calls.

That’s Riley’s favorite part in making the masks, saying, “when the people get them and they thank you and you can just tell you’ve helped so many other people.”

She’s obviously not in it for financial gain, but said the supplies are paid for thanks to the gratitude of others.

“Every mask we’ve donated, we get money back for all the material we’ve bought and we know we should donate them because God will provide the money for us to keep doing this.”

Sadly, Riley has a family member who is battling the coronavirus and has been hospitalized. If you would like to support Riley’s mission and are interested in receiving a mask, you can contact her mom on Facebook.