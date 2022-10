MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney has identified the victim in a murder that happened Friday night.

Jason Pierce, 34 of Racine, was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds at a home along Front Street.

Wayne Leib is the suspect in the case, Chief McKinney says that charges are expected to be filed tomorrow.

Leib is also charged in a murder that happened the same night across the river in Pomeroy, Ohio.