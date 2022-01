MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Henderson man for possession of child pornography, according to deputies.

They say in a Facebook post, on Jan. 31, the MCSO, along with the FBI, served a search and arrest warrant in Henderson.

Joseph C. Hubman of Henderson was arrested and charged on multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

Hubman will be charged in Federal court, according to law enforcement..