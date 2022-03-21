MASON, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to a breaking and entering at the Tudors Biscuit World in Mason.

The Mason Police Department says the incident happened at 4:20 a.m., Sunday, March 20. Following the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and executed a search at the home of the suspect, identified as David Lynn Darst, 48, of Mason. Police say during the search, they found several items allegedly stolen from the business.

Darst faces charges of felony breaking and entering other than a dwelling, destruction of property and grand larceny, according to the Mason PD. He was taken to the Western Regional Jail to await arraignment.