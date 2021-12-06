Mason County man on the run after cutting off his monitoring bracelet

All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Law enforcement says anyone with information on the location of Anthony Black is encouraged to contact the Mason County Sheriff’s Office or to call 911. (Photo Courtesy: Mason County Sheriff’s Office)

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says a man’s whereabouts are unknown after he cut off his monitoring bracelet.

Law enforcement says anyone with information on the location of Anthony Black is encouraged to contact the Mason County Sheriff’s Office or to call 911. They say all tips or information will be left anonymous.

Black is charged with multiple crimes that include felony gun possession, law enforcement says.

