Mason County man on the run after cutting off his monitoring bracelet

Law enforcement says anyone with information on the location of Anthony Black is encouraged to contact the Mason County Sheriff’s Office or to call 911. (Photo Courtesy: Mason County Sheriff’s Office)

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says a man’s whereabouts are unknown after he cut off his monitoring bracelet.

Black is charged with multiple crimes that include felony gun possession, law enforcement says.