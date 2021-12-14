Mason County School Board votes for new ‘school-by-school basis’ mask requirement

Backpack of school child with face mask and sanitizer. Student safety after coronavirus pandemic. Virus and disease prevention for kids. Back to school and kindergarten after covid-19 outbreak. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County School Board says for the next semester mask requirements will be on a school-by-school basis determined by the number of positive cases and quarantines in the school.

The new guidelines will update on Jan. 18, 2022, to give two weeks following the holidays before removing the current mask mandate, implemented on Sept. 7, requiring masks indoors and on buses. According to the school board, if more than 1% of students and staff in a school or Mason County Schools building have positive cases of COVID-19, then that school or building will be required to wear masks for the next week.

Officials say masks will still be required on buses. The board also says anyone exposed to COVID-19 must quarantine for the required amount of time or wear a mask to school for 10 days.

As of the board’s Tuesday, Dec. 14 meeting, officials said there were 14 active COVID-19 cases and 27 people in quarantine in Mason County Schools.

The motion passed in a unanimous 5-0 vote.