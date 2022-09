MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in connection to a trespassing investigation.

According to the MCSO, two individuals were seen on surveillance trespassing on private property on Guise Creek Road in South Side. The sheriff’s office shared the following photos from the surveillance footage.

Two individuals were seen on surveillance trespassing on private property on Guise Creek Road in South Side. (Photo Courtesy: Mason County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-675-3838.