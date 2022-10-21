MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking hunters to be on their guard while out in the woods this year, and not just for animals.

The sheriff’s office posted a message to their Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 21, urging hunters to report anything unusual while they are out hunting or scouting because that information may prove to be useful in law enforcement cases, including the investigation into a Mason County woman’s disappearance.

Grace Allison Smith of Gallipolis Ferry was last seen at her father’s home on Feb. 23, 2022. The MCSO says her family says she was last seen wearing a long black coat and grey beanie.

According to the sheriff’s office and Smith’s relatives, her car was found Friday, Feb. 25 in the TNT area with her keys on the hood and belongings inside the vehicle. Her relatives said her hair was dyed grey at the time of her disappearance.

Authorities and Smith’s family have not given up the search after her disappearance. The sheriff’s office says the reward for any information that leads to finding Smith is currently at $7,500.

Anyone with any information or who sees something out of place or suspicious in the woods is urged to contact the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at 304-675-9911.