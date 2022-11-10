MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It was a very special day in Mason County on Thursday as officials broke ground on a memorial to honor the county’s veterans.

Those who have been working hard to raise money to build the monument were able to celebrate its ground breaking, today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Wahama High School.

Organizers say the memorial will honor all Mason County Veterans from World War I through now. They say the goal is to have a place to pay respects and where children can learn about those who paved the way so they can have the freedoms we enjoy today.