MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash has temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway.

According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road is closed while emergency crews wait for a tow truck to clear the vehicle from the scene.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department and Mason County EMS have responded. There is no word on if there are any injuries at this time.