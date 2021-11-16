Mason police seek help in attempted break-in investigation

MASON, WV (WOWK) – The Mason Police Department is asking for the public’s help investigating an attempted break-in.

Police are asking residents in the area of Aspen Lane to check their recording devices between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15 for anyone and everyone walking near that area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Mason Police Department by calling 304-773-5201and ask for Chief McKinney, call the non-emergency number at 304-675-9911, or message the police department on their Facebook Page.