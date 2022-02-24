MASON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Mason, West Virginia.

Mason County 911 dispatchers say the blaze broke out around 12:39 p.m. in the 1400 block of 2nd Street. Dispatchers and Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney say 2nd Street has been shut down while crews work to put out the fire.

The Mason Volunteer Fire Department, New Haven Volunteer Fire Department and Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department are all responding.

McKinney says those in the home were able to get out safely, but says crews believe there may still be animals inside the home.

There is no word on what caused the fire or when the roadway will reopen.