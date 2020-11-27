Mayor-elect injured in WV hunting accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A newly-elected official has been injured in a hunting accident.

According to Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Mayor-Elect of Dunbar, Scott Elliott, accidentally shot himself in the arm while hunting today, Friday, Nov. 27.

Elliot was taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office says the injury is serious but it is not believed to be life-threatening.

This is the second hunting accident reported in Kanawha County this week. A hunter was reportedly injured Monday when another hunter’s gun went off while it was being unloaded.