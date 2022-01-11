Mayor Goodwin plans new public safety center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — City hall is a beautiful place to visit above ground, but down in the basement, police are fighting for space, sharing their offices with booked suspects.

Charleston police currently have offices at the bottom of Charleston City Hall with limited space and only one holding cell. Small office space is shared in the same room across their booking cell.

It has been several years since both the Charleston police station and fire station have been expanded. Mayor Amy Goodwin, City of Charleston, says if you’ve ever visited bookings in the police department, you fall over top of one another.

“The good thing about City Hall is, it’s a beautiful, historic building. The bad thing about City Hall is that it was not designed to house the type of equipment, and the management that we need with police and fire,” said Goodwin.

The first step of the plan is to place the feasibility study and design into the American Rescue Plan suggested budget. This would let the city pay for planning, design, development, and location possibilities.

Now, with the ARP funding, the city is moving ahead to the process that will include several phases. Goodwin says the city does not have any leads for a possible location, as they are still surveying city limits.