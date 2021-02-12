Mayor of Huntington proposes new budget for the city

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Mayor Steve Williams presented a new budget proposal to the city council in his State of the City address Friday.

The State of the City Address will be beginning momentarily; Huntington Mayor Steve Williams will speak on the proposed budget and goals for the Jewel City for the upcoming year. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/mY1iFVhwwA — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) February 12, 2021

The Mayor told the city council that despite the challenges and hardships 2020 brought, the city has been able to weather the storm financially, and he wants to look to the future to address some long-standing problems in the community.

“What a difference a year makes,” Mayor Steve Williams says. pic.twitter.com/taWRji2Lgl — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) February 12, 2021

“This is the first city council in over 50 years that is not operating from a perspective of scarcity.” Mayor Steve Williams, Huntington, WV

During his address, the mayor outlined his top spending priorities for the next fiscal year.

They include maintaining financial stability, transforming the city’s economy, and overcoming some of the pandemic’s effects.

That includes creating a council to link public health and drug control policy—a welcome idea to those who provide rehabilitation services.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been a marked increase in overdoses and in suicides in our area. So it would be great if we could have an active part of city government working on trying to get more solutions to more people who are suffering from substance use disorders in our community.” Kim Miller, development director, Prestera Center

Williams also wants to continue spending money to demolish and rehabilitate vacant and unsafe homes around Huntington.

Residents of Huntington neighborhoods say they would support the continuation of the city’s demolition efforts.

“I own the house across the street, and what’s gonna increase the value of my home? If we get rid of the trash, and put something in here that’s prosperous.” Jeff Scarberry, Huntington homeowner

“Our neighborhoods need to be given permission, and the means, to reinvent themselves.” Mayor Steve Williams, Huntington, WV

The proposed budget also includes record spending for the police and fire departments, including $375,000 for a new fire engine, and $350,000 for five new police cruisers.

“Roads are being paved. Dilapidated buildings are being removed. Police and Fire pensions are being funded properly. Mayor Steve Williams, Huntington, WV

In addition to that, Williams wants to create a mental health liaison to accompany Huntington police on calls—which $43,694 dollars would be budgeted for—and two new positions with the city’s public works.

The budget also calls for $1.67 million dollars for paving projects, $750,000 dollars for street repairs, and $100,000 dollars for sidewalk replacement, among a multitude of other initiatives.

Now that the budget has been proposed, the city council will hold hearings on the proposals at a later date.

For the full State of the City address, visit the City of Huntington’s website here, or their Facebook page here.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news