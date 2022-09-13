BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Demolition has officially started on the former Applebee’s building in Barboursville near the Huntington Mall.

According to Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum, the property is owned by Melody T. Farms, Inc. He says the company has a new lease with Outback Steakhouse to build a new location for the restaurant.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tatum says the current plan is for the Outback Steakhouse located nearby along Route 60 in Barboursville to move into the new location.

The mayor says there is no confirmation on when construction will begin after the demolition of the old Applebee’s is complete.