Mayor: Several steps being taken following use of force incident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – In a press release today, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin outlined several steps being taken to address concerns following a use of force incident that occurred on October 14th involving the Charleston Police Department.

Those steps include:

The incident has been referred to the FBI for an independent review, and if necessary, the FBI will refer the matter to the U.S. Attorney or the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mayor Goodwin is working with the Charleston Police Department to review policing policies and procedures.

Charleston Police policies will be published on the Charleston Police Department’s website to provide transparency.

Charleston Police is looking at best practices from across the country to amplify police training efforts.

Mayor Goodwin discussed with Charleston Police Chief Opie Smith for her desire for CPD to take the “One Mind Pledge” – seeks to ensure successful interactions between police officers and persons affected by mental illness.

Seek an obtain accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA),

Identify additional resources to recruit, train, and equip officers -including securing funding for additional body cameras.

Here is a look at the main points of Mayor Goodwin’s response. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/YtyBWGK6KG — Lily Bradley (@lbradleyTV) November 14, 2019

According to the press release, Mayor Goodwin also intends to create a Charleston Police Department Citizen Advisory Council (CAC). This would be made up of individuals that represent diverse demographics and occupations.

Mayor Goodwin here, joined with Councilmembers, clergy, and member of CPD. pic.twitter.com/SDs01QOjyd — Lily Bradley (@lbradleyTV) November 14, 2019

We have a crew at the scene and will continue to update you on this story as new details emerge.