CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time since 2019, The Mayor’s Concert will return to FestivALL.

The event will be part of the 15-day festival in June, and is set to take place at the newly-renovated Slack Plaza on June 18.

According to event organizers, Boston-based blues band GA-20 will headline the event with support from West Virginia native and ” Appalachian Soul Man” Aristotle Jones. Officials say they hope to announce a third band soon.

GA-20 formed in 2018, and draws inspiration for their music from the late 1950s early 1960s R&B and Rock ‘N’ Roll. Jones’ music is described as “a modern mix of timeless styles drawing influences from artists such as Bill Withers, Leon Bridges, Darius Rucker and Chris Stapleton.”

“We are thrilled to bring back The Mayor’s Concert in a new and exciting way,” says Mackenzie Spencer, executive director of FestivALL. “City Center at Slack Plaza is the perfect venue to host an outdoor concert that will bring folks together to enjoy live music, food and fun.”

This year, the concert will be a free outdoors event, with food trucks set up and specials at the new Fife Street Brewing.