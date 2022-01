MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man on multiple charges including kidnapping, domestic assault, domestic battery, and other charges.

MCSO posted on Facebook that Adam D. Stanley was arrested with help from the Delbarton Police Department in Elk Creek.

They say Stanely has been charged with two counts of Kidnapping, Domestic Assault, Domestic Battery, Wanton Endangerment, two counts of Obstructing an Officer and Brandishing a Deadly Weapon.