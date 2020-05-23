Meat shortage positively impacts local business

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer and the grilling season. But your favorite meat to throw on the barbecue may be difficult if not impossible to find this weekend.

Call’s Meat Market in Hurricane, WV has been working tirelessly to make sure they keep their shelves stocked with meats that oftentimes can’t be found at large grocery chain stores.

Call’s Meat Market Owner, Leanne Call said, “unfortunately it took this epidemic for us to get people to come out and actually try their local products. We’re very appreciative of the support we’ve seen in our community. When you’re supporting our business, you’re supporting a lot of local farmers, people in your community.”

