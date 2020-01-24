Mechanical issues close South Charleston ice rink; city hopes to reopen by March

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The ice rink in South Charleston is closed until the city can fix a few mechanical problems.

Mayor Frank Mullens of South Charleston says the ice rink has a broken tube and some other mechanical issues. The total amount to fix these issues is $250,000.

The mayor says only two or three mechanics in the country can fix this kind of issue because it’s so specific. The city’s hope is they will get a mechanic here, and get the issues resolved by March.

This closure is not expected to affect the opening day of ‘ice bumper cars,’ the city is bringing to the area.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories