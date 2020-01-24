Mechanical issues close South Charleston ice rink; city hopes to reopen by March

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The ice rink in South Charleston is closed until the city can fix a few mechanical problems.
Mayor Frank Mullens of South Charleston says the ice rink has a broken tube and some other mechanical issues. The total amount to fix these issues is $250,000.
The mayor says only two or three mechanics in the country can fix this kind of issue because it’s so specific. The city’s hope is they will get a mechanic here, and get the issues resolved by March.
This closure is not expected to affect the opening day of ‘ice bumper cars,’ the city is bringing to the area.
