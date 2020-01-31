Medical cannabis discussed at Kanawha County Commission meeting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Many different things were discussed at the Kanawha County Commission meeting on Thursday, January 30th. Issues like property maintenance and public nuisance ordinance, complaints involving Suddenlink Cable Service, funding requests for Pinch Elementary and of course, a discussion and vote involving medical cannabis.

“According to the medical cannabis act, the county commissions have to put it in writing, that they accept the implementation of the cannabis act, in the county and I was just here tonight to kind of share my story, and to get the Kanawha County Commission to make that happen, sooner than later,” said, Rusty Williams, who is a cancer survivor.

Dr. Sherri Young, who is the Executive Director for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, was also at the meeting asking for support from the commission. She stated, “The board elected to allow dispensaries, growers, and processors for medical marijuana in the county.”

The vote for the permits passed unanimously, and in about 10 seconds.

However, Commission President Kent Carper wanted people to know that this doesn’t mean the legalization of marijuana in Kanawha County.

Some people will think we legalized marijuana, that’s not true. Part of their law they required county county commissions and health departments to allow the process, the application process that they will approve, that they will regulate to move forward, we did that this evening.” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper

Rusty Williams added, “I’m just glad to see counties are taking a lead on this and making it happen on their own. I’m pleased to see that this conversation was brought up a week ago, it’s already on the agenda and now it’s passed, so now Kanawha County residents are one step closer to accessing medicine.”