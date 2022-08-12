KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Landing Dispensary in the Kanawha City neighborhood held its grand opening Friday.

The dispensary says patient education and compassion are their top priorities.

They hope to educate people on medical marijuana and how it works.

“We just want to provide a really comfortable, stress-free environment for people to come and get their medicine and help a lot of people feel better here in Kanawha City,” Michael Clark, Retail Director at The Landing Dispensary said.

The first 75 people who came through the doors were given swag bags and food and drinks from the neighbor, Pepperoni Grill.

During their opening weekend, everyone will get a 20% discount, and veterans and SNAP or EBT cardholders will get an additional 10% discount.