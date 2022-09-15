Scoop

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – WOWK 13 News had a very special guest in the newsroom today!

Meet Scoop! Our “Good Day at 4” anchor Merrily McAuliffe found this sweet little girl in the parking garage this morning, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, and she’s quickly becoming a station mascot.

Our news director Bob Schaper says, “Our newest reporter, Scoop, is on the beat. We recruited her from the parking garage this morning. She’ll be covering animal rights, toy reviews, tuna, and other important topics!”

We’ve enjoyed having little Scoop spend the day in the newsroom! She’s been pampered with treats, pets, snuggles and blankets. She even winked for a picture!

We will also be trying to help Scoop find her forever home.