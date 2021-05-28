Meet the midwife who has delivered the most babies in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – They say “if you love your job, you’ll never work a day in your life.” One West Virginia certified midwife-nurse lives by that motto.

In 2020, Deanna Farmer delivered 415 babies vaginally. That’s more than any gynecologist has in the Mountain State.

“From somebody’s first child, if they’re having their fifth child, it’s still unique, and every pregnancy is different, every delivery is different,” said Farmer.

She cherishes every single delivery and strives to remember them all. Breaking the most babies delivered in 2020 is more than just an accomplishment, each delivery is a miracle, Farmer remarked.

“Humble is the word, I don’t like to be put on a pedestal, I just like to do my job and make the experience the best it can be for the patient and it’s supposed to be one of the happiest times in their life,” said Farmer.

For more than 20 years, Farmer has helped women along their pregnancy journeys. She strives to make them feel comfortable through and during the process.

“I tell my patients I’ll be as granola as you want me to be if you want to do this with no medication and we’re going to get you through this or if you want an epidural, hey get an epidural,” explained Farmer.

She is going for a two-peat this year. So far, Deanna has delivered more than 200 babies in 2021.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.