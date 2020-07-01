Megadeth and Lamb of God cancels Huntington concert

Huntington, WV (WOWK) – Megadeth and Lamb of God’s “Metal Tour of the Year” performance at Mountain Health Arena originally scheduled for October 23, has been cancelled.
All tickets will be automatically refunded via their original point of purchase.
If tickets were purchased through www.ticketmaster.com, it may take up to 30 days to receive a refund. If tickets were purchased at the arena box office, please call 304-696-5990.
