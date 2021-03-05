Meigs County confirms 35th COVID-19 death

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Health officials in Meigs County, Ohio say another person has died in connection to COVID-19.
The Meigs County Health Department confirmed the death of a male in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, bringing the county to 35 COVID-19 related deaths.
Health officials also reported three new cases of COVID-19, none of whom have been hospitalized at this time. Throughout the pandemic, Meigs County has recorded a total of 1,406 cases of the virus. Of those cases, 24 remain active as of Friday, March 5. Health officials say 1,364 residents have recovered.
