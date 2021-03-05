Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Meigs County confirms 35th COVID-19 death

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Health officials in Meigs County, Ohio say another person has died in connection to COVID-19.

The Meigs County Health Department confirmed the death of a male in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, bringing the county to 35 COVID-19 related deaths.

Health officials also reported three new cases of COVID-19, none of whom have been hospitalized at this time. Throughout the pandemic, Meigs County has recorded a total of 1,406 cases of the virus. Of those cases, 24 remain active as of Friday, March 5. Health officials say 1,364 residents have recovered.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS