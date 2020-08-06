Meigs County confirms COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Health Department is reporting four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in staff members at two of the county’s long-term care facilities.

The positive cases were found through staff testing on July 22, which the State of Ohio ordered for all long-term care facilities.

Three employees at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19. All three employees have been asymptomatic. No other employees or residents are reporting COVID-19 symptoms at this time.

One employee at Arbors at Pomeroy has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee has also been asymptomatic. No other employees or residents are reporting COVID-19 symptoms at this time.

Overbrook Rehabilitation Center and Arbors at Pomeroy are working with the Meigs County Health Department to comply with federal, state and local COVID-19 guidelines.

