Meigs County confirms two additional deaths

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Health officials in Meigs County say two more people have died due to COVID-19.

The Meigs County Health Department says the two additional deaths are in the 90 to 99 years old and 70 to 79 years old age ranges.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Meigs County Health Department is reporting one additional confirmed case and one additional probable case of COVID-19. The new cases bring Meigs County to 159 total cases since April. 59 cases remain active. 94 people have recovered from the virus.

County health officials say the confirmed cases is a female between 70 and 79 years old. The probable case is a child in the less than one to nine years old age range. Neither is hospitalized.

County officials say two Meigs County residents, one in the 80 to 89 age range and the other in the 100-109 age range have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

