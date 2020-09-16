Meigs County confirms two new COVID-19 deaths

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Health Department reports two additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the county to nine deaths associated with the virus.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an individual in the 80 to 89-year-old range and an individual in the 90 to 99-year-old range.

“The Health Department would like to give our condolences to families and friends of these individuals,” county health officials said.

Meigs County is also reporting one additional positive COVID-19 cases, for a total of 168 cases in the county since the pandemic began. 142 cases are confirmed and 25 are probable. The county currently has 21 active cases and 138 recoveries.

Meigs County is currently listed as Level 2 or Orange on Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System.

