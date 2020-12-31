Meigs County COVID-19 deaths rise to 17

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two more people in Meigs County have died in connection to COVID-19.

The Meigs County Health Department confirmed the deaths of one individual in the 60-69 age range and a second in the 80-89 age range, bringing the county to 17 deaths related to the virus throughout the pandemic.

The county also reports 12 additional cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours with none of those with newly reported cases hospitalized at this time. The new cases bring Meigs County to 894 cases since April. 80 of those cases remain active.

Meigs County is currently Level 3, or red, on the state’s Public Health Advisory System.