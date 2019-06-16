2 arrested in attempted Meigs County bank robbery

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WOWK)- The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested after an attempted bank robbery. According to Sheriff Keith Wood, a man entered Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains and demanded cash on Saturday, June 15th, 2019.

Sheriff Wood says on Sunday June 16th, 2019, deputies took David R. McMurray, 61, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, into custody who was identified as the driver of the “get away” vehicle in the Farmers Bank Robbery. McMurray was taken into custody at around 3:00 PM in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Deputies also recovered the vehicle used in the Robbery attempt and it has been impounded for processing. McMurray was charged with Aggravated Robbery, a Felony of the First Degree through Meigs County Court.

According to Sheriff Wood, his office received information of a possible suspect on the date of the Robbery attempt. On Sunday, deputies were able to confirm information that had been received and were able to get a location on the possible whereabouts of the suspect that entered the bank. On Sunday evening Parkersburg Police arrested Jeffrey A. Coon, 47, of Pomeroy, Ohio on an arrest warrant issued out of Meigs County for Aggravated Robbery, a Felony of the First Degree. Coon is currently being housed at the North Central Regional Jail in West Virginia awaiting a court hearing for extradition back to Meigs County to face charges.

