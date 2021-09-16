Meigs County deputies search for two missing juveniles

The two teenagers, Leeann Call, 17, and Zoey Pitt, 15, were last seen walking away from Meigs High School toward Pomeroy, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Sept. 16, 2021 (Photos Courtesy: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office)

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s office is looking for two juveniles described as alleged runaways.

The two teenagers, Leeann Call, 17, and Zoey Pitt, 15, were last seen walking away from Meigs High School toward Pomeroy, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say both girls are in foster care in the custody of Children Services. Authorities believe they may be in the Middleport, Pomeroy or Mason areas.

The sheriff’s office first posted on its Facebook page about the missing girls Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Deputies say Call is described as standing 5’10” and weighing 160 lbs with brown eyes and black hair that is pink on the bottom. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings. Deputies say identifiable tattoos include a cross on the inside of her right arm, a heart on her left hand near her thumb and one on her right middle finger reading “f*** you.” She is also described as having piercings on her eyebrows, lip and nose.

Anyone who knows of the girls’ whereabouts or sees them is asked to contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371.