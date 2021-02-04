Meigs County edges toward 30 COVID-19 deaths

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Health Department says three more people have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to 27 throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of one person in the 70 to 79-year-old age range and two people in the age range of 80-to 89-years-old.

The county is also reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases as of Feb. 4, 20 of which are confirmed and one is probable. Meigs County has reported a total of 1,272 cases since the pandemic began. Health officials say two of those with new cases are hospitalized. A total of 64 Meigs County residents have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic, however, that total does not reflect the number currently in the hospital.

According to the health department 127 COVID-19 cases remain active and 1,118 people in the county have recovered. Meigs County remains red, or at Level 3, on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.