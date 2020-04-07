Meigs County, OH confirms first COVID-19 case

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) The Meigs County Health Department is reporting the county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19

The health department says the patient is a male in his 50s. They also ask that at this time residents to refrain from calling the health department for questions regarding this case while we complete our disease investigation and notify relevant individuals.

Individuals who are identified as contacts of the case will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days, according to the health department. Residents are urged to continue practicing good social distancing and following the state-issued stay at home order.

“We were fully aware this was only a matter of time and we urge residents not to panic,” the health department says. “Grocery stores and other services not already closed will remain open and a large influx of customers would only put Meigs County residence at a greater risk. The changes we make now will save lives, thank you for your continued cooperation.”

