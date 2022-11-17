MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sheriff has been appointed to fill the remainder of the term of former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood.

Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native, will fill the final two years of Keith Wood’s term.

The decision came following a Meigs County Commission meeting Thursday morning.

“I’m humbled and excited to start serving the citizens of Meigs County,” Fitch tells 13 News.

Fitch is currently the police chief in Nelsonville. Previously he worked for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations for nearly two decades, prior to that he served as a sheriff’s deputy in Washington County for seven years.

Fitch tells 13 News he wants to get to work right away and for a short time will fill both jobs so he can get started working in Meigs County.

The previous Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood stepped down a few weeks ago citing his health and family as the top priority.