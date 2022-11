MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood announced his resignation on Tuesday.

In a letter to the citizens of Meigs County, Wood said that he made the decision to resign as Sheriff effective Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m.

He said that the decision was not easy, but he made it with his health and family as his top priority.

Wood was elected Sheriff in November 2012.