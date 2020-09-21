Meigs County reports 10th COVID-19 related death

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Health officials are reporting the 10th death related to COVID-19 in Meigs County.

Meigs County Health Department officials say the person was between the ages of 90-99 years old. No other information has been given this time.

According to Meigs County health officials, as of Sept. 21, the county has 147 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 19 hospitalizations, and three active positive cases.

County health officials also say one additional person has recovered from COVID-19, bringing that total now to 144 recoveries.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.