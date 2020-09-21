Meigs County reports 10th COVID-19 related death

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Health officials are reporting the 10th death related to COVID-19 in Meigs County.
Meigs County Health Department officials say the person was between the ages of 90-99 years old. No other information has been given this time.
According to Meigs County health officials, as of Sept. 21, the county has 147 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 19 hospitalizations, and three active positive cases.
County health officials also say one additional person has recovered from COVID-19, bringing that total now to 144 recoveries.
