Meigs County residents lose water service after overnight equipment theft

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office asks the public’s help in identifying the suspects in an overnight theft that left parts of Meigs County without water.

According to a statement sent to 13 News by Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, police was alerted this morning to an overnight theft at a water tower site at the Leading Creek Water Conservancy.

“According to Leading Creek, someone had entered a building on the tower site and removed several pieces of equipment essential to the operation of the entire system,” the statement said. “This removal caused the entire Leading Creek System to shut down leaving many in Meigs County without water this morning.”

Police say the items stolen include a monitoring station, an electrical generator and approximately six large batteries used for electrical backup.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with any information to contact Deputy Clinton Patterson or Sgt. Frank Stewart with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371.

