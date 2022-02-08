Member of Charleston PD wins drug trafficking task force award

Pictured in the photograph from left to right are: United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia William S. Thompson (Appalachia HIDTA Executive Board Member), United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia William J. Ihlenfeld, II (2022 Chair of the Appalachia HIDTA Executive Board), ATF SAC Shawn Morrow (Appalachia HIDTA Executive Board Member), Lt. Ryan Higginbotham (Commander MDENT – Charleston Police Department), Chief James “Tyke” Hunt (Charleston Police Department), Cpl. Owen Morris (Charleston Police Department), AHIDTA Executive Director Vic Brown.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A member of the Charleston Police Department was named West Virginia Task Force Officer of the Year for 2021 by the Executive Director of Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA), Vic Brown.

Corporal Owen Morris is assigned to the Metro Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) Task Force, which is a joint effort led by the Charleston Police Department with participants from Nitro PD, St. Albans PD, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, South Charleston PD, HSI and DEA.

Corporal Morris has been with Charleston PD for 14 years and has been with the MDENT Task Force for the past year. As a member of the task force, he identified a violent drug trafficking organization dealing illicit drugs from Columbus, Ohio and Atlanta, Georgia to Kanawha County.

Director Brown said, “TFO Morris led an operation which dismantled a major drug trafficking organization resulting in 44 federal search warrants, 17 federal indictments, the seizure of 14 pounds of methamphetamine, 40 firearms, and approximately $90,000.00 in cash. TFO Morris is a credit to the Charleston Police Department, Appalachia HIDTA, and the communities he serves.”