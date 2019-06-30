Member of local fire department killed in ATV crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) – An ATV crash Saturday evening has claimed the life of a local fire department member.

At around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a side-by-side on Route 44 near Wilkinson in Logan County.

At the scene, troopers determined that the side-by-side lost control, crossed the center line and caused the collision.

The driver of the ATV, a member of the Logan Fire Department according to friends, was killed as a result of the crash.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as those details become available.