Member of local fire department killed in ATV crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
POLICE LIGHTS 1_1523551799238.png.jpg

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) – An ATV crash Saturday evening has claimed the life of a local fire department member.

At around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a side-by-side on Route 44 near Wilkinson in Logan County.

At the scene, troopers determined that the side-by-side lost control, crossed the center line and caused the collision.

The driver of the ATV, a member of the Logan Fire Department according to friends, was killed as a result of the crash.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as those details become available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events