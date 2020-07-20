Member of the Charleston Fire Department passes away

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A firefighter with the City of Charleston Fire Department has died while on duty.

City officials say firefighter and medic Jason Cuffee, a 5-year member of the City of Charleston Fire Department, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, after suffering an apparent medical emergency.

Cuffee was on duty at Fire Station 3, at 822 Oakwood Road, when he did not answer a call to service, according to officials. He was then transported to Charleston Area Medical Center – Memorial Division where he was pronounced dead.

“Cuffee started his tenure with the Charleston Fire Department in May 2015. He was an important member of our department and is greatly missed,” said Chief Jeffrey Jackson. “Please remember his family, and his extended family at the Charleston Fire Department, during this time.”

This is the first on-duty death at the Charleston Fire Department since August 27, 1980.

“We are saddened today to share the tragic passing of Jason Cuffee. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and the entire Charleston Fire Department during this time.” City of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin

