PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187 held two ceremonies in Putnam County for Memorial Day Monday morning.

The first ceremony was in Winfield at the War Memorial by the Winfield Bridge. The post read the names of all 89 Putman County soldiers who died in combat since World War ll. They say they did this to continue to remember what this day really means.

And a lot of these names have never been said in public and we wanted to take time and remember them by name and remember that their more than a number, it’s a family. And that family immediately became gold star mothers. And gold star families and their lives changed forever. Delbert Brannon, Historian, American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187

Post 187 then traveled to Hurricane to the Valley View Cemetary where they held another ceremony that included raising the American flag from half staff to full staff.

Many people were also out placing flowers and signs of remembrance on loved ones’ graves.

“My first husband was a veteran and he’s buried here. And I wanted to come up and see him all memorialized. The veterans are so special to us. And we’re grateful to all of them. Not just one. But to all of them all over the world,” said Mary Kearns, a Putnam County resident.

Each ceremony was concluded with a playing of Taps.

The James E. Marshall Post 187 says holding these ceremonies is just one way to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.